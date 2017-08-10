

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart is reportedly testing its Scan & Go mobile app in few states, which will allow shoppers to skip the checkout line and pay for items using mobile app.



Shoppers will have to use either a smartphone app or a store-issued scanner to scan items while they shop around the store. When they have finished shopping they can bring their pre-scanned items to a self-checkout register, scanning a single barcode on the kiosk to purchase all items in the cart.



Walmart had initially tested a version of Scan & Go in 2013, however, had to discontinue it after it caused confusion among customers.



Meanwhile, the company has redesigned the app based on the shortcomings it found in its initial testing period and has made it better and easier for customers to use.



Walmart started the testing of the app earlier at some stores in Houston, Orlando, Florida and Bentonville, Arkansas. The company plans to expand it to stores in Dallas and Nashville, Tennessee.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX