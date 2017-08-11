

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production grew sharply in June from a year ago, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.



Industrial production expanded a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 11.3 percent year-over-year in June.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output advanced the most by 12.4 percent annually in June, followed by manufacturing production with 9.5 percent spike. Meanwhile, electricity output fell 0.5 percent.



Without adjustment, industrial production registered a yearly growth of 8.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 1.4 percent in June.



