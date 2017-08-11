

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vin Diesel is set to reprise his role as Dominic Toretto in a live-action show based on his highly popular The Fast And The Furious movie franchise.



The 'Fast And The Furious' international arena tour will be launched in January next year.



The 50-year-old actor announced on Facebook video that the first show in the series is going to be in the O2 Arena, in London.



'As you know, my work with Fast and Furious never ends. Now, I am in New York, believe it or not. We are filming something that is going to be state of the art, which is a live show'.



The Universal studio, which produced the film series, will recreate the underground streets of Los Angeles to each location.



The show will feature scenes from the movies, cars from the franchise, and stunts based on ones performed in the films.



According to the official website of Fast and Furious Live, precision performance drivers execute pulse-pounding stunts surrounded by blockbuster set design, authentic digital projections and state-of-the-art physical obstacles.



'Using the most advanced technology and your favorite cars from the series, Fast & Furious Live will faithfully evoke the most outrageous moments from the beloved series,' says the producers of the show.



