

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump continued to ramp up his rhetoric against North Korea on Friday, warning the regime of Kim Jong Un in a post on Twitter that the U.S. military is 'locked and loaded.'



'Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!' Trump tweeted.



Trump also rewteeted a post from U.S. Pacific Command noting, 'USAF B-1B Lancer bombers on Guam stand ready to fulfill USFK's FightTonight mission if called upon to do so.'



A statement from the Pacific Air Forces said two U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers joined their counterparts from the Republic of Korea and Japanese air forces in sequenced bilateral missions on Monday.



The bombers flew from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for a 10-hour mission, flying in the vicinity of Kyushu, Japan, the East China Sea, and the Korean peninsula.



In an apparent response to Trump's tweets, a statement issued by North Korea's official KCNA news agency claimed the president is 'driving the situation on the Korean peninsula to the brink of a nuclear war.'



North Korea noted the U.S. considered using the atomic bomb during the Korean War, calling America the 'mastermind of nuclear threat, the heinous nuclear war fanatic.'



The latest tweets from Trump reflect the latest in a series of remarks the president has made threatening North Korea.



Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump warned that further threats from North Korea would be met with 'fire and fury like the world has never seen.'



After the North Korean military called the remarks a 'load of nonsense,' Trump suggested Thursday that his comments may not have been tough enough.



'I think that's the first time they heard it like they heard it,' Trump said. 'Frankly, the people who were questioning that statement 'was it too tough,' maybe it wasn't tough enough.'



He added, 'They've been doing this to our country for a long time, for many years, and it's about time that somebody stuck up for the people of this country and for the people of other countries.'



Asked by a reporter what would be tougher than threatening 'fire and fury,' Trump would only say, 'We'll see.'



