

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump reportedly plans to interrupt his stay at Trump Tower next week with a brief return to Washington, D.C. on Monday.



Citing a presidential schedule presented to local New York City law enforcement, Politico said Trump is now scheduled to fly to Washington early Monday before returning to Manhattan later in the day.



Politico said Trump had previously been scheduled to spend Sunday through Wednesday holding 'internal meetings' at Trump Tower.



The updated schedule shows Trump returning to New York and remaining at Trump Tower for two nights before heading to Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday to finish his 'working vacation,' Politico said.



Politico said it was not immediately clear why the president was returning to Washington in the middle of his planned seventeen-day summer break.



Trump's 'working vacation' comes as the White House is undergoing major renovations, with West Wing staffers who stayed behind working out of the Old Executive Office Building.



