

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beer is the most commonly-consumed alcoholic beverage in the world, and the beer market only keeps growing. Suds are predicted to generate $688.4 billion in sales by 2020. So, a beer brand having just a tiny share of this market could be a highly lucrative one.



China is the world's biggest producer of beer among all nations, and the biggest beer market, too. Its beer production accounts for more than 25% of the beer produced throughout the world. The U.S. is the second largest producer of beer in the world after China. Four of the ten top-selling beer brands globally are now Chinese, according to data shared by research firm Euromonitor.



In 2004, 10 brewers controlled 51% of the global beer market by volume. A decade later, five beer makers - Anheuser-Busch InBev, SABMiller, Heineken, Carlsberg, and China Resources Enterprise - controlled about the same amount. While a thriving craft beer market exists, especially in the U.S., the big boys are using clever marketing to dominate. The following is a list of the ten top beer companies, ranked by sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX