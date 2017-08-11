

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kenosha Beef International Ltd., has announced a voluntary recall of about 3,960 pounds of beef patty products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen



According to the company, the beef patty products may contain milk, in the form of cheddar cheese, which was not declared on the product label. The products also contain undeclared bacon.



The bacon cheddar beef patty products were produced on June 14, 2017. The items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.



The problem was discovered on August 9, 2017 when the firm received two consumer complaints regarding the bacon cheddar beef patties not being labeled as bacon and cheddar.



