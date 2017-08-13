

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Usain Bolt's farewell appearance at the world championships ended in painful and disastrous fashion as he pulled up injured on the final leg of the men's 4x100m relay Saturday.



Bolt took the baton for Jamaica in third place but within a few strides he had fallen to the ground, clutching his left leg, as host Britain secured a shock gold ahead of a United States team containing Justin Gatlin.



The 30-year-old Bolt, beaten into third in the individual 100m behind Gatlin and his US team compatriot Christian Coleman, was comforted by teammates after getting to his feet, his face etched in pain.



Victory for the British quartet of CJ Ujah, Adam Gemili, who ran a storming second leg, Daniel Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake was stunning compensation for Farah's earlier defeat.



They won in 37.47 seconds, with the US taking silver at 0.05sec and Japan with a surprise bronze.



