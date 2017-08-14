

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release preliminary Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to add 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year following the 0.3 percent quarterly increase and the 1.0 percent yearly gain in the previous three months.



Nominal GDP is expected to add 0.7 percent on quarter after slipping 0.3 percent in Q1. The GDP deflator is tipped to fall 0.5 percent on year after slipping 0.8 percent in the three months prior.



China will provide July numbers for retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment.



Retail sales are expected to gain 10.8 percent on year, slowing from 11.0 percent in June. Output is pegged at 7.1 percent, down from 7.6 percent in the previous month. FAI is called steady at 8.6 percent.



New Zealand will see July results for its Performance of Services Index, plus Q2 numbers for retail sales. In June, the services index score was 58.6, while retail sales added 1.5 percent on quarter in Q1.



Australia will release June figures for credit card purchases; in May, purchases were worth A$28.3 billion and balances were at A$52.3 billion.



Finally, the markets in Thailand will be closed on Monday in observance of the queen's birthday, and will re-open on Tuesday.



