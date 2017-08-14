

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) sent a letter to its shareholders in connection with the Company's upcoming 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on October 10, 2017. P&G strongly recommended that shareholders vote to support the P&G Board by voting the BLUE Proxy Card 'FOR' ALL P&G director nominees.



The letter stated P&G's belief that Peltz initiated the proxy contest to satisfy his own agenda and to meet the expectations of his limited partners. P&G will not benefit from change for the sake of change.



Trian Fund Management, a New York hedge fund, has nominated Nelson Peltz to stand for election to Board at upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



