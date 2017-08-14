

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) said it has agreed to acquire Grand Junction, a transportation technology company, to improve and expand Target's delivery capabilities.



San Francisco-based Grand Junction offers a software platform that's used by retailers, distributors and third-party logistics providers to manage local deliveries through a network of more than 700 carriers. Currently, Grand Junction is working with Target on its same-day delivery pilot at the Target store in New York's Tribeca neighborhood. Upon deal close, Grand Junction's employees will become Target team members.



