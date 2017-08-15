

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) and Toshiba Memory Corporation or 'TMC', a subsidiary of Toshiba received an order from the Superior Court of California for the County of San Francisco regarding the motion for preliminary injunctive relief made by SanDisk LLC, a subsidiary of Western Digital Corp. (WDC), relating to Western Digital's access to certain information stored on certain databases owned by TMC.



The Court ordered for TMC to resume Western Digital Technologies, Inc.'s access to certain data stored on TMC's databases. While TMC will comply with the order, it will not affect TMC's memory business, including TMC's decision to make unilateral investments in Fab 6 at Yokkaichi Operations.



