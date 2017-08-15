

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies (A) released earnings for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $191 million, or $0.59 per share. This was up from $160 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $1.11 billion. This was up from $1.04 billion last year.



Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $191 Mln. vs. $160 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $0.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $1.11 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.15 - $1.17 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.29 - $2.31 Full year revenue guidance: $4.435 - $4.455 Bln



