

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - The board of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) announced that David Wichmann, president of UnitedHealth Group, will succeed Stephen Hemsley as CEO and become a director of the company, effective Sept. 1, 2017. On the same date, Hemsley will take the newly created role of executive chairman of the board; current board chairman, Richard Burke, will become lead independent director.



UnitedHealth Group also announced that its Board authorized payment of a cash dividend of $0.75 per share, to be paid on September 19, 2017, to all shareholders of record of UnitedHealth Group common stock as of the close of business on September 8, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX