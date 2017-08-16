

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) announced its Board has approved a 2-for-1 split of the company's common stock. Each Henry Schein stockholder of record at the close of business on September 1, 2017, will receive a dividend of one additional share for every share held, and trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on September 15, 2017. Following the stock split, Henry Schein will have approximately 158 million shares outstanding.



'We believe this stock split will increase liquidity and make equity ownership in Henry Schein more accessible,' said Steven Paladino, CFO of Henry Schein.



