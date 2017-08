BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) announced that an investor consortium led by the company, the Buyer Group, had entered into a share purchase agreement with China United Network Communication Limited, or China Unicom. The Buyer Group will invest RMB 7.0 billion in exchange for privately issued shares of China Unicom.



In connection with the investment, Baidu has entered into a business cooperation agreement with China Unicom.



