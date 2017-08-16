

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Trian Fund Management L.P., whose investment funds beneficially own about $3.5 billion of shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), is mailed a letter to its fellow shareholders detailing why it believes that adding to the Board Nelson Peltz, an independent director with a material ownership stake and substantial industry experience, can lead to the breakthrough ideas P&G needs. Trian urged fellow shareholders to help revitalize P&G and to vote 'FOR' Nelson Peltz on the WHITE Proxy Card.



Trian believes it is necessary to cut through P&G's rhetoric so shareholders can make an informed decision at P&G's annual meeting, on October 10, 2017.



Trian said its letter also corrected false and misleading statements P&G has made about its operating performance and about Nelson. The reality is that P&G's operating and stock price performance has been lackluster for far too long.



