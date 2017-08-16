

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Subsequent to the bankruptcy filing of German no frills airline Air Berlin (AIBEF.PK), Lufthansa airline is strongly pursuing to acquire Air Berlin. Meanwhile, Ryanair, its Irish rival, accused conspiracy in the deal and said that the acquisition move will breach the existing competition rules in Germany in general and EU in particular.



Air Berlin had to choose the bankruptcy route as its businesses deteriorated in a fast pace. The airline's financial supporter and minority shareholder Etithad of Abu Dhabi has stopped its funding as Germany's second largest airline failed to record profits. Air Berlin has recorded loss of 782 million euros last year.



The German Federal Government has offered a bridge loan, secured by a federal guarantee, to maintain flight operations. The airline has been carrying around 80 thousand passengers on a daily basis. The funding to the tune of 150 million euros from the government will help continue the services.



The filing at the local district court of Berlin-Charlottenburg is a petition for the opening of debtor-in-possession insolvency proceedings. In addition, a similar petition has been filed with the local district court of Berlin-Charlottenburg.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX