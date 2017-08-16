

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs added Biogen Inc. (BIIB) to its Americas Conviction List on Wednesday, noting that Biogen's Alzheimer's drug, aducanumab, 'could be one of the first disease-modifying drugs to reach the market.'



'On BIIB's base [multiple sclerosis] franchise, we view investor concerns on competition and pricing as overblown,' Flynn said. 'Finally, BIIB has a relatively under-leverage balance sheet, and we expect [free cash flow yield] and US cash to grow.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX