COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Home Depot (HD) was upgraded at Raymond James, which cited 'impressive' quarterly results. They raised their rating to outperform and set a $165 stock price target.



'Positive trends in housing turnover, housing starts, overall home affordability and the emergence of first-time homebuyers (typically owners of older homes) during the second quarter all point to an ongoing favorable domestic housing environment,' analyst Buddy Bugatch said.



