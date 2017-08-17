

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taco Bell is launching a new menu item-- the Naked Egg Taco, which is made with a fried egg taco shells.



The taco shell is made with a fried egg and then stuffed with potatoes, cheese, bacon and sausages. The item is available across Taco Bell outlets from August 31 and is priced at $1.99.



'The Naked Egg Taco strips down the traditional breakfast taco, allowing us to deliver a new flavor experience in every single bite,' said Liz Matthews, Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell Corp. 'Shell innovation is at the core of where we experiment - and whether it's crispy chicken, biscuits or waffles that wrap up menu item classics - we bring our fans craveable and unexpected food experiences that leave them wanting more.'



The restaurant had tested this menu item in Flint, Michigan earlier this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX