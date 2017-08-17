

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) announced the company sued Wiko in Germany for infringement of patents essential for 2G, 3G and 4G cellular technology, as well as implementation patents. Ericsson said Wiko has been infringing the company's intellectual property rights for six years without any license or compensation.



Gustav Brismark, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson, said: 'Global sharing of technology and open standards are the force behind the smartphone revolution. This ICT eco-system only works, however, if all market players respect the basic rules of FRAND licensing. It is unfair for Wiko to benefit from our substantial R&D investment without paying a reasonable license fee for our patented technology.'



