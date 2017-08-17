

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Canada, Inc. announced that Health Canada has granted a Notice of Compliance for VOSEVI tablets, a pan-genotypic single-tablet regimen for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus infection in adults with genotype 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 previously treated with an NS5A inhibitor-containing regimen, or with genotype 1, 2, 3 or 4 previously treated with sofosbuvir-containing regimen without an NS5A inhibitor. To assist eligible HCV patients in Canada with access to VOSEVI, Gilead Canada has added VOSEVI to the Gilead Momentum Support Program.



VOSEVI is the latest single-tablet regimen in Gilead's portfolio of sofosbuvir-based DAA treatments that offer people living with HCV a short course of therapy to cure their HCV infection, with the convenience associated with once-daily single-tablet regimens.



