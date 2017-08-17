

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Lodging Group, Limited (HTHT) announced, for the full year of 2017, the company raised net revenues growth range to 23% to 26%, given the consolidation of Crystal Orange and better-than-expected performance. Excluding the impact of the Crystal Orange acquisition, the net revenues is expected to grow 12%-15% for the full year of 2017, up from the previous guidance of 10%-13%.



For the third quarter of 2017, the company expects net revenues to grow 30% to 34% year-over-year. Excluding the impact of the Crystal Orange acquisition, the net revenues is expected to grow 13%-16% for the third quarter.



