

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Telstra and News Corp. (NWSA, NWS) announced intention to combine Foxtel and Fox SPORTS Australia into a new company to deliver premium sports as well as homegrown, original and international entertainment. News Corp. will have 65 percent shareholding in the new company and Telstra will have 35 percent. News Corp expects to consolidate the new company into its financial statements. News Corp will also appoint the Chairman, majority of the board and senior executives and Telstra will appoint the remaining directors.



The companies said the proposed arrangements will better position the new company for an initial public offering in the future, with News Corp having a majority stake. Telstra and News Corp will work to finalise the transaction, including obtaining regulatory approval, to be completed in the first half of 2018.



News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson said, 'The proposed restructuring of Foxtel and Fox SPORTS will unlock value for News Corp shareholders and provide a clearer vision into the depth and strength of our Australian assets. The new structure will simplify management control and ensure that the company is best placed to leverage the skills of its talented Australian employees and programme makers.'



