

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) announced approval of capital expenditure of US$2.46 billion for the Spence Growth Option or SGO at the Spence open-cut copper mine in northern Chile, which will extend the mine life by more than 50 years.



In the first 10 years of operation, incremental production from SGO will be approximately 185 ktpa of payable copper in concentrate and 4 ktpa of payable molybdenum, with first production expected in the 2021 financial year. The current copper cathode stream will continue until the 2025 financial year. The project will convert 1.3 Bt1 of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources to hypogene sulphide Ore Reserves.



The SGO project will draw on experience developed in the construction of the Organic Growth Project 1 concentrator and desalination plant at Escondida, and create up to 5,000 jobs during the construction phase. The project includes the design, engineering and construction of a conventional large-scale sulphide concentrator for both copper and molybdenum with a 95 ktpd nominal ore throughput capacity.



In addition, SGO will require a new 1,000 litre per second desalination plant located at Mejillones Bay and a 154 km water pipeline from the plant to the Spence mine site. These will be built and operated by a third party under a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer contract, which has been separately awarded, with nominal, undiscounted value of lease payment obligations over the 20 year contract term totalling US$1.43 billion.



