

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines has offered free reward points to its top customers who were affected by a glitch in their system that denied the frequent fliers prime boarding position.



As an apology for the inconvenience, the airline is offering 1,500 Rapid Reward points for each affected flight to its 'A List' and 'A List Preferred' customers who were denied A boarding positions between August 11 and August 15.



Southwest's top frequent fliers are fliers who fly at least 50 one-way flights a year for the top 'A List Preferred' status or 25 one-way flights for 'A List' status.



Last weekend, some glitch in the system made many A list fliers to board from the C group. Southwest says the problem isn't quite resolved yet.



'We're aware some customers, a shrinking number by the hour, still are getting boarding positions that do not reflect the benefits that come with their hard-earned status and we thank them for hanging in there with us while we broaden a temporary solution put in place last night to ensure that all our A-Listers feel the LUV they're accustomed to from us,' a Southwest spokesperson told Consumerist.



