SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but continue to see notable weakness in late-day trading on Thursday. After hitting its lowest intraday level in over a month, Cisco is currently down by 4.2 percent.



Cisco reported fiscal fourth quarter earnings that matched estimates. The networking giant also reported revenues that beat estimates but a drop in sales in its key security business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX