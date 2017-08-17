

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York & Company Inc. (NWY) released a profit for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $3.12 million, or $0.05 per share. This was up from $0.95 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $224.12 million. This was down from $232.82 million last year.



New York & Company Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.12 Mln. vs. $0.95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 228.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.05 vs. $0.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 400% -Revenue (Q2): $224.12 Mln vs. $232.82 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.7%



