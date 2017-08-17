

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $316.54 million, or $0.82 per share. This was up from $281.91 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $3.43 billion. This was up from $3.18 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $316.54 Mln. vs. $281.91 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q2): $3.43 Bln vs. $3.18 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.64 - $0.67



