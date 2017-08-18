

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Besponsa(inotuzumab ozogamicin) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia or ALL. BESPONSA was reviewed and approved under the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation and Priority Review programs.



The approval was based on results from the Phase 3 INO-VATE ALL trial, a randomized, open-label, international, multicenter study evaluating the safety and efficacy of BESPONSA compared with Investigator's choice of chemotherapy in 326 adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell ALL.



The U.S. labeling for BESPONSA includes a boxed warning for hepatotoxicity, including hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD), also known as sinusoidal obstruction syndrome (SOS), and increased risk of post-HSCT non-relapse mortality. Veno-occlusive disease, including fatal and life-threating VOD, occurred in 14 percent of patients treated with BESPONSA. A higher post-HSCT non-relapse mortality rate occurred in patients treated with BESPONSA (39%) than chemotherapy (23%).



