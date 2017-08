SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) said that it has completed the sale of its Food business, including the French's, Frank's RedHot and Cattlemen's brands, to McCormick & Company Inc. for $4.2 billion, subject to customary adjustments. As previously communicated, RB intends to use the net proceeds to reduce its debt.



