sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,195 Euro		-0,46
-2,23 %
WKN: 823212 ISIN: DE0008232125 Ticker-Symbol: LHA 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,278
20,287
10:31
20,28
20,281
10:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
DEUTSCHE BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG13,845-1,88 %
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG20,195-2,23 %
DEUTSCHE POST AG34,725-1,11 %