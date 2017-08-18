sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,779 Euro		-0,015
-1,89 %
WKN: A12GHK ISIN: GB00BRTL8Q42 Ticker-Symbol: 0QT 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM PHARMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUANTUM PHARMA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUANTUM PHARMA PLC
QUANTUM PHARMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUANTUM PHARMA PLC0,779-1,89 %