

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg has donated nearly $100 million in Facebook shares to charity. This is her second charitable donation within a year.



A document was filed on Thursday with the Security and Exchange Commission, which shows that Sandberg transferred shares to a special fund she uses for charitable donations.



On July 31, Sandberg donated 590,000 Facebook shares, reported to be worth nearly $100 million, as a gift to the Sheryl Sandberg & David Goldberg Family Fund, a philanthropic fund at Fidelity Charitable.



According to Recode, most of the $100 million will likely go towards LeanIn.org and OptionB.org, two organizations founded by Sandberg under the Sandberg & Dave Goldberg Family Foundation. Sandberg is the fonder of LeanIn.org, also known as the Lean In Foundation.



Sandberg has been Facebook's COO since 2008. She joined the company from Google. In 2012, she became the eighth member and the first woman of Facebook's board of directors.



According to Recode, Sandberg has previously donated $131 million worth of Facebook stock to the same fund in 2016.



Following the second donation, Sandberg now owns a 0.13 percent stake in Facebook. According to Forbes, Sandberg is estimated to have a net worth of $1.5 billion after the latest donation.



The donations are said to be part of Sandberg's commitment to the Giving Pledge, which asks wealthy individuals to donate the majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes.



