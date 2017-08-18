

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tony Schwartz, the co-author on Donald Trump's infamous memoir The Art of the Deal, has predicted that the President will be forced to step down in 2017, and said he would be shocked if his presidency lasts until the end of the year.



Schwartz, a known fierce critic of the billionaire property magnate-turned politician, predicted Trump's resignation in a post on Twitter Wednesday.



In a series of tweets, Schwartz unleashed scathing attack on his attitudes, and described the way that will lead to his inevitable downfall.



Schwartz, who spent 18 months interviewing Trump to ghostwrite the 1987 memoir, once said Trump wrote none of the book, choosing only to remove a few critical mentions of business colleagues at the end of the process.



He said on Twitter: 'The circle is closing at blinding speed. Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and Congress leave him no choice'.



Schwartz suggested the troubled President would negotiate a deal for immunity in the Russia investigation in exchange for giving up his seat in the Oval Office.



'Trump's presidency is effectively over. Would be amazed if he survives till end of the year. More likely resigns by fall, if not sooner'.



Schwartz called to isolate and keep the pressure high on Trump.



Trump has no time or interest for governing as all of his attention is focused on beating down his critics, according to the veteran journalist.



The remarks on the 'imminent' exit follows a tirade of anti-Trump comments he posted in the previous days on Twitter.



Schwartz, who said during the 2016 election campaign he was serving as an adviser for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, said on Wednesday that every time Trump criticizes and demeans someone, he is projecting his deep sense of inadequacy and self-hatred onto others.



