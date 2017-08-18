

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session firmly in negative territory, extending their losses from the previous session. Investor sentiment was negatively impacted by a deadly terror attack in Spain. Travel and leisure stocks were under heavy pressure following the attack.



A van mowed down pedestrians in the heart of Spain's second-largest city Barcelona on Thursday, killing at least 13 people in a terror attack claimed by Islamic State. More than 100 others were reportedly injured, many so severely that the death toll could rise.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.72 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.46 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.69 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.31 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.64 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.86 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.79 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Lufthansa, which is in talks to buy a majority of insolvent airline Air Berlin's assets, rose 0.15 percent.



In Paris, Air France-KLM dropped 1.59 percent.



In London, British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines fell 1.92 percent, easyJet dropped 0.92 percent, InterContinental Hotels Group shed 1.60 percent and cruise-ship operator Carnival declined 1.21 percent.



Shanta Gold surged 11.54 percent. The company narrowed its first-half loss and said it would not acquire Helio as previously announced.



The euro area current account surplus declined to the lowest in nearly three years in June, the European Central Bank said Friday. The current account surplus fell to EUR 21.2 billion in June from EUR 30.5 billion in May. This was the lowest level since August 2014.



Eurozone construction output decreased for the second straight month in June, Eurostat reported Friday. Construction output declined 0.5 percent month-on-month in June, bigger than the 0.2 percent decrease seen in May.



German producer prices rose at the slowest pace so far this year in July, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Producer prices for industrial products advanced 2.3 percent year-on-year in July, slightly weaker than the 2.4 percent increase seen in June. This was the weakest since December, when prices gained 1 percent. Economists had forecast 2.2 percent annual increase.



With consumer expectations showing a significant rebound, the University of Michigan released a report on Friday showing a much bigger than expected improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of August.



The report said the preliminary reading on the consumer sentiment index for August jumped to 97.6 from the final July reading of 93.4. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 94.0.



