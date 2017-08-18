

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session solidly in negative territory, extending the loss from the previous day. The deadly terror attack in Madrid had a negative impact on investor sentiment at the end of the trading week. Meanwhile, investors also remain concerned that U.S. President Trump will be unable to implement the tax reforms and infrastructure programs that were promised during the election.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.79 percent Friday and finished at 8,874.35. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.76 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.79 percent.



Sika declined 2.3 percent, Aryzta dropped 2.2 percent and Dufry fell 1.9 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in the red Friday. Roche weakened by 1.2 percent and Novartis surrendered 1.1 percent. The stocks were under pressure due to the news that U.S. House Democrats have launched an investigation into price increases for multiple sclerosis drugs. Shares of Nestlé also finished lower by 0.5 percent.



Geberit decreased 1.1 percent. The stock extended yesterday's losses following the release of its disappointing half year results.



