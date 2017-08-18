

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In another high profile shakeup at the White House, Steve Bannon is out as President Donald Trump's chief strategist.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed reports of Bannon's departure, calling the move a mutual decision between Bannon and new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.



'White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day,' Sanders said in a statement. 'We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.'



A report from CNN claimed Trump was furious with Bannon after he was quoted in an interview with the American Prospect contradicting him on North Korea and asserting that he was able to make personnel changes at the State Department.



Bannon, the former executive chairman of far-right Breitbart News, was seen as a driving force behind Trump's 'nationalist' ideology.



The removal of Bannon comes a year and a day after he joined Trump's presidential campaign as chief executive officer.



Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump described Bannon as a 'friend' and a 'good man' but failed to provide a full endorsement of his chief strategist.



'I like him. He's a good man. He is not a racist, I can tell you that,' Trump said. 'But we'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon.'



Bannon's departure comes as Trump has faced considerable criticism over his response to last weekend's violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.



The president has come under fire for comments suggesting both white supremacists and counter-protesters were to blame for the violence.



Heather Heyer was killed and nineteen others were wounded after a car crashed into a crowd of anti-white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville on Saturday.



Bannon is just the latest top official to leave the White House, joining Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and communications director Anthony Scaramucci.



