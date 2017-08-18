

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After an early move to the upside, treasuries pulled back over the course of the trading day on Friday before closing roughly flat.



Bond prices spent much of the afternoon lingering near the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by less than a basis point to 2.194 percent.



The ten-year yield hit its lowest intraday level in well over a month in morning trading before moving back to the upside.



The early strength among treasuries was partly due to continued weakness on Wall Street amid concerns about political turmoil in Washington and the terrorist attack in Barcelona.



The subsequent pullback by treasuries was attributed to reports of the removal of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later confirmed the reports of Bannon's departure, calling the move a mutual decision between Bannon and new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.



'White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day,' Sanders said in a statement. 'We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.'



Bannon, the former executive chairman of far-right Breitbart News, was seen as a driving force behind President Donald Trump's 'nationalist' ideology.



Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a report from the University of Michigan showing a much bigger than expected improvement in consumer sentiment in the month of August.



The report said the preliminary reading on the consumer sentiment index for August jumped to 97.6 from the final July reading of 93.4. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 94.0.



'Consumer confidence rose in the first half of August to its highest level since January due to a more positive outlook for the overall economy as well as more favorable personal financial prospects,' said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist.



However, Curtin said the fallout from last weekend's violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, is likely to reverse the improvement in economic expectations recorded across all political affiliations.



The economic calendar for next week is relatively quiet, although traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on new and existing home sales and durable goods orders.



A speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen next Friday is also likely to attract attention as traders look for clues about the outlook for monetary policy.



