

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) definitively authorized Argentinean fresh lemons to entry the country, ending a 16 years suspension.



According to Argentina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the fresh lemons exports to the U.S. were authorized after the South American country producers had met the phytosanitary requirements.



According to the Argentinean Ministry of Agroindustry, it is estimated that annual exports will reach around 20 thousand tons, totaling US$ 50 million.



Also, Argentina and the United States will keep on talking to enable exports of beef and sheep, as well as other products of interest such as fresh fruits.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX