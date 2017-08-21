sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

163,20 Euro		-2,45
-1,48 %
WKN: 648300 ISIN: DE0006483001 Ticker-Symbol: LIN 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
LINDE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LINDE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
163,16
163,19
14:18
163,13
163,13
14:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LINDE AG
LINDE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LINDE AG163,20-1,48 %