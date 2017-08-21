

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney World is offering its annual passholders an opportunity to buy park tickets for friends and family at a discounted rate. The offer is available only through September 30.



Using the 'Bring-a-Friend' offer, an annual passholders can purchase one-day Magic Your Way Park Hopper tickets for $79. A one-day Magic Your Park Hopper typically costs $170 during this time of the season.



Passholders are limited to a total of six tickets. Tickets must be purchased at theme park Guest Relations locations.



