

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose in quiet dealing Monday, even as stocks steadied after recent losses.



Traders are also looking forward to comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at the Fed's economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. They will keep an eye on her remarks for clues about the outlook for monetary policy.



The German economy is set to continue strong momentum in the current quarter, Bundesbank said in its monthly report on Monday.



The central bank said GDP growth in the current year could even be somewhat stronger than expected in the June projection. The bank had earlier forecast 1.9 percent growth for 2017.



Dec. gold settled at $1,296.70/oz, up $5.10, or 0.4%.



