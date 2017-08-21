

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google Monday officially announced that its next version of mobile operating system Android will be called Android Oreo, named after the popular cookie.



Google has always named each successive Android release after a dessert, like Doughnut, Eclair, Ice Cream Sandwich, KitKat and most recently Nougat.



Google also unveiled a superhero-themed statue of an Android Oreo mascot with capes, which will be the official statue for the new Android OS.



'It's not every day that iconic brands like OREO and Android join forces in a way that is truly reflective of both brands' personalities,' said Justin Parnell, Global Brand Director, OREO.



Google and Oreo unveiled Android Oreo during a solar eclipse viewing event in New York City near Chelsea Market.



Google also announced that Android Oreo is available today via Google's Android Open Source Project. The tech giant plans to rollout the OTA update first to Pixel and Nexus devices.



