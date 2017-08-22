

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has been ordered to pay $417 million to a woman who claims to have developed ovarian cancer after using the company's talc products for feminine hygiene.



The Los Angeles Superior Court jury passed the verdict in favor of California resident Eva Echeverria. It is the largest award yet in a string of lawsuits alleging J&J failed to adequately warn customers about the risks of cancer by using its talc-based products.



The consumer goods company said it would appeal against the verdict. 'We will appeal today's verdict because we are guided by the science, which supports the safety of Johnson's Baby Powder,' J&J said.



The verdict includes $70 million in compensatory damages and $347 million in punitive damages.



'We are grateful for the jury's verdict on this matter and that Eva Echeverria was able to have her day in court,' Mark Robinson, her lawyer, said in a statement.



J&J faces 4,800 similar cases nationally filed by women who alleges that they have developed cancer due to using the firm's products to address concerns about vaginal odor and moisture. The company has been hit with over $300 million in penalties in cases lost in Missouri.



The evidence around any link between talc use and cancer is inconclusive.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX