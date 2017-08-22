

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - German auto giant Volkswagen has announced that it will produce an electric version of its Microbus and will start shipping in 2022.



'The Volkswagen brand's big electric offensive begins in the year 2020 with a completely new vehicle architecture,' says Herbert Diess, chairman of the board of management for the Volkswagen brand. 'That is when we will be launching an entirely new generation of fully connected, all-electric vehicles to the market.'



The I.D. Buzz concept electric vehicle will first start shipping to the United States, Europe and China.



The vehicle has a range of about 300 miles per charge, almost in line with Tesla's vehicles. The I.D. Buzz has an electric engine that can take the vehicle from zero to 60 miles per hour in under five seconds with a top speed of 99 mph.



The I.D. Buzz concept sports 369 hp from electric motors on each axle that also provide all wheel drive and the 111 kWh battery pack in the floor of the MEB chassis. Using a VW fast-charge system, the it can recharge about 80 percent of its energy capacity in 30 minutes at 150 kW.



'For me, the I.D. Buzz concept is the most beautiful and most exciting electric car in the world. Our goal is clear: we want to make the fully electric, fully connected car a bestseller around the world. The iconic car of the electric age must be a Volkswagen,' Diess said.



