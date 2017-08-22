

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) announces several changes, including the hiring of Hal Lawton as president, the creation of a single simplified merchandising organization. The company expects to cut approximately 100 jobs.



Hal Lawton has been named president of Macy's, effective Sept. 8, 2017. As president, Mr. Lawton will be responsible for all aspects of the Macy's brand, including merchandising, marketing, stores, operations, technology, and consumer insights and analytics. Lawton was most recently senior vice president, eBay North America. He spent his earlier career at Home Depot and McKinsey & Company.



The company also announced the restructuring of its merchandising operations and the strengthening of its consumer insights and data analytics capabilities.



The restructuring includes the consolidation of three functions - merchandising, planning and private brands - into a single Merchandising function to be led by Jeff Kantor and organized around five 'families-of-business' (Ready-to-Wear, Center Core, Beauty, Men's and Kid's, and Home). Feeding into this new merchandising structure are strengthened customer insights and data analytics, which the company is expanding to include inventory replenishment and pricing capabilities.



The company anticipates the restructuring will save about $30 million on an annual basis, some of which may be used for reinvestment in the business. The company anticipates savings of approximately $5 million or approximately 1 cent per share in the fourth quarter of 2017, which is additive to previously provided earnings guidance.



The company anticipates one-time costs of approximately $20 million - $25 million associated with this restructuring, to be booked primarily in the third quarter of 2017.



The company expects that these actions will result in a headcount reduction of approximately 100.



