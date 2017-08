EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Cairn Energy Plc (CNE.L) reported profit before tax from continuing operations of $312.8 million for the six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to a loss of $57.0 million, prior year. Profit to equity holders of the parent was $314.0 million compared to a loss of $37.8 million. Profit per share in cents was 53.62 compared to a loss of 6.61.



Revenue from continuing operations was $10.8 million for the period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX