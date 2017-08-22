

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L), an oil & gas facilities service provider, said it sold its 50 percent stake in Petro-SPM Integrated Services S.A. de C.V to Schlumberger. The deal was completed on August 15, 2017.



The total potential consideration is in line with the net book value of Petrofac's interest and comprises cash on completion and deferred consideration.



Schlumberger now owns 100 percent of Petro-SPM, which operates the Pánuco Integrated Service Contract in Mexico.



Petrofac's 50 percent stake in Petro-SPM Integrated Services S.A. de C.V. was held 0.01 percent through Petrofac Mexico S.A. de C.V. and 49.99 percent through Petrofac Netherlands Coöperatief U.A.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX